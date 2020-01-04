Modi, Amit Shah trying to curtail K'taka CM Yediyurappa's power: Siddaramaiah

Politics

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa raised eyebrows after he openly stated on Thursday that the Centre had not given funds for flood relief in Karnataka, whilst sharing a stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reacting to Yediyurappa’s speech, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took a dig at PM Modi, stating that the BJP’s national leaders were trying to curtail BS Yediyurappa’s power.

“I feel that the news reports, about the opposition to BS Yediyurappa to continue as the Chief Minister of Karnataka within the BJP’s state unit are true. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah may be planning to check Yediyurappa’s progress by making him look weak,” he told reporters on Friday.

“The evidence for this conspiracy is the delay in releasing central government funds. The Centre delayed release of funds because its coffers were empty due to Narendra Modi government’s bad economic policies.

Siddaramaiah flayed Modi for making a “political speech” in front of “school children” at Siddaganga Mutt on Thursday, wondering why he had to speak against Congress and about Pakistan, CAA and NRC in front of them. “It was a dirty political speech, but Modi only thinks about politics,” he said.

Siddaramaiah also called Yediyurappa a weak Chief Minister and also said that Prime Minister Modi was apathetic to the plight of the people of Karnataka. “I welcome the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have finally made up his mind to come to Karnataka. He is not limited to one party, but a representative of 130 crore people of this country. I hope he knows about this. Yediyurappa is a weak Chief Minister and despite his request, the PM did not even assure Yediyurappa that his appeal for a Rs 50,000 crore grant will be considered,” Siddaramaiah said.