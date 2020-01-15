Missing Apple India techie Rohitha from Hyderabad found in Pune

Weeks after investigation police found that Rohitha was in possession of another phone which helped cops trace her to Pune.

Missing Hyderabad Apple India techie, Rohitha Kuthuru has been found in Pune, Maharastra on Wednesday. The 34-year-old Apple techie went missing from Hyderabad on December 26, 2019. Her family and friends had since then been running pillar to post trying the trace her whereabouts.

Rohitha was last seen boarding an autorickshaw near Wipro circle under the Gachibowli police jurisdiction. The Cyberabad police had formed nine teams to trace Rohitha. At the time Rohitha went missing, she was not in possession of her phone which had made it difficult for the police to trace her whereabouts.

However, weeks after investigation police found that Rohitha was in possession of another phone. Tracing this phone helped the police zero in on her location at Pune. The exact reason as to why Rohitha decided to leave her apartment at Gachibowli is not known. However, reports suggest that she had a fallout with her husband and family and decided to leave. The Cyberabad police had earlier told TNM that Rohitha had been moving about on her own free will.

On Wednesday, her brother Pariskshit was informed by the Cyberabad police that his sister was in Pune. Parikshit reached out to his friend M A Faiz Siddiqui in Pune who then approached the Pune police, "We were told she is at a PG type hostel, not sure how the police got to know. She apparently had another phone on her which we did not know about. She left on her own," says Faiz to TNM."The police are tight-lipped about how they traced her, they have told me not to tell everything. She is safe, she is mentally stable and right now is giving her statement to the police," he adds.

In a statement to media Rohitha said, “On December 26th, without anyone kidnapping me, I took an auto from Gachibowli to IIIT. From there I took a bus to Azamgarh, then booked a bus to Bengaluru and was searching for jobs while staying at a paying guest accommodation. After that, on January 13th I went to Hubli. Form there I came to Pune and was looking for jobs. Police found me here as there was a missing case filed. But this is not a case of kidnap or a person gone missing. I came here on my own willingly."

Her brother Praikshit is relieved that his sister has been found safe and sound, "We are really happy that she is safe, we just did not want her to become another Disha. My mother and her brothers are en route to Pune to pick her up,".

Ever since Rohitha went missing, her brother, K Parikshith, along with friends and family members, had set up several WhatsApp groups forming teams to search for his missing sister.

Several instances of Rohitha being sighted at different parts of the city emerged over the weeks since then. Many of those tip-offs were later found to be false.