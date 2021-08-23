Mismatched to Never Have I Ever: Six teen dramas to binge on Netflix

With everything from romance to murder mysteries, these drama series have something to offer for all age groups.

Flix Entertainment

First loves, heartbreak, conflict in social circlesâ€” teen dramas explore an array of experiences and emotions with engaging storylines to boot. Although the plots revolve around the lives of teens, they have something to offer to all age groups. For adults, it is hard not to take a trip down the memory lane and turn nostalgic. On the other hand, the characters and their stories manage to resonate with the younger audiences. We bring to you a list of binge-worthy and acclaimed teen dramas that are streaming on Netflix.

Sex Education: Comedy series Sex Education is based on the story of Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student who lives with mother, Jean, a sex therapist. The cast includes actors Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Aimee Lou Wood and Kedar Williams Stirling in pivotal roles. The two seasons of the show track how Otis Milburn and his friend set up an amateur sex clinic at their high school to capitalise on his talent for sex advice. Sex Education also focuses on how the high schoolers come to terms with sex and intimacy. The show is touted as one of the most sex-positive teen-dramas in recent times. The third season of the show is set to premiere on September 17 on Netflix.

Watch the trailer of Sex Education here:

Read: â€˜Sex Educationâ€™ 2 review: Not only sex and teens, this show has something for all

Atypical: Helmed by Robia Rashid, Atypical revolves around the life of 18-year-Sam Gardner, who is on the autism spectrum. The series traces how Sam navigates a romantic relationship and his bid for more independence, which puts him and his family on a path of self-discovery. Starring actors Jennifer Jason Leigh, Keir Gilchrist, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Amy Okuda, Michael Rapaport, Nik Dodani and Jenna Boyd in pivotal roles, four seasons of Atypical are now streaming on Netflix. While the show opened to positive reviews for its portrayal of the struggles of a teen on the autism spectrum, it is to be noted that that the series also received criticism for the lack of autistic actors in the cast and for the alleged inaccuracies in its depiction.

Watch the trailer of Atypical here:

Feels Like Ishq: The recently released romantic drama Feels Like Ishq features six short films about young adults who navigate the gamut of emotions that come their way, as they find romantic connections in unexpected instances. From finding love in the midst of a pandemic to falling for a competitor at a job interview, Feels Like Ishq consists of six quirky stories of new-age romance. The cast includes prominent names such as Radhika Madan, Neeraj Madhav, Amol Parashar, Rohit Saraf and Tanya Maniktala, among others.

Watch the trailer of Feels Like Ishq here:

READ: â€˜The Family Manâ€™ actor Neeraj Madhav pens a nostalgic note about his 'first crush'

Mismatched: Featuring popular YouTuber Prajaktha Koli and actor Rohit Saraf, the romantic drama Mismatched is the story of Rishi and Dimpyâ€” Rishi, who is on the quest to find a romantic partner and his â€˜happily ever afterâ€™, and Dimpy, who is busy chasing her dreams of becoming a tech wizard. The two develop romantic feelings for each other amid family pressure, bullies, an oddball bunch of friends and a snooty professor. The makers of Mismatched have reportedly commenced shooting for the second season of the show.

Watch the trailer of the Mismatched:

Elite: Set in a fictional elite secondary school, this Spanish teen drama dives deep into the complex lives of a group of teenagers, with a murder mystery at the heart of every season. Filled with drama and glamour, many called the show a â€˜guilty pleasureâ€™. Apart from exploring the popular themes that are discussed in teen dramas, the series also tracks a gripping murder mystery as it unravels. Helmed by Carlos Montero, the four-season series features an ensemble cast.

Watch the trailer of Elite here:

Never Have I Ever: Created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Sher serving as co-creator and executive producer, Never Have I Ever stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an Indian-origin American teenager, The coming-of-age comedy tracks how Devi manages navigate high school drama, troubles at home and her romantic relationships. Never Have I Ever also features actors Richa Moorjani, Lee Rodriguez, Jaren Lewison, Ramona Young, Darren Barnet and Poorna Jagannathan in pivotal roles, and is narrated by tennis star John McEnroe. The second season of the show started streaming on Netflix from July 15 this year, and a new season is in the works.

READ: â€˜Never Have I Everâ€™ review: Familiar tropes evolve into more in Mindy Kaling's new show