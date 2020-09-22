Minor landslide triggers panic in Manipal over building collapse, residents moved out

A viral WhatsApp message suggested that the building was about to collapse but the district administration rejected suggestions that there is any threat to the building.

news Infrastructure

A minor landslide in Kundalakaadu in Manipal triggered panic for the residents living in Premier Enclave apartment building, popularly referred to as the 'Dominos building' in Manipal in Udupi district of Karnataka. Following heavy rains over the weekend, a landslide occurred in Kundalakaadu, a forested area adjacent to the apartment, and caused a retaining wall close to the apartment to collapse. The landslide occurred due to the force of water from a stormwater drain, district officials said.

A viral WhatsApp message suggested that the building was about to collapse, however, the district administration rejected suggestions that there was any threat to the building.

Speaking to TNM, Udupi DC G Jagadeesha said, "A national highway was built in the last year near the apartment and officials from the National Highway Authority of India have allowed water to flow down the side of the building because that was the way it flowed earlier too. There was a lot of water gushing through that side and this resulted in the collapse of the retaining wall".

However, residents in the building were asked to vacate the premises for the next few days as a precautionary measure, since there is a red warning and heavy rains forecasted in Udupi. A resident in the building confirmed the development to TNM.

"There were only around eight families living in the building. This is because many flats were occupied by students who are currently not in Manipal. They were asked to shift outside for two days since there is a red alert in Udupi," Jagadeesh said. The building has a total of 32 flats.

Officials from the National Highway Authority of India will inspect the affected area and suggest alternative ways to regulate the flow of drain water, he added.

In July 2015, a landslide occurred close to the Premier Enclave building on the access road to INOX cinemas. The multiplex was closed for a brief period following the landslide and inspections were carried out in the area.