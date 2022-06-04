Minor girl’s gangrape in Hyderabad: Five accused identified, two arrested

Police teams are on the job of apprehending the other accused, and they will be apprehended within 48 hours, DCP Joel Davis said.

news Sexual Assault

The Hyderabad police have arrested two people, including an 18-year-old accused, in connection with the gangrape of a minor girl inside a luxury car on May 28. Investigation teams have collected and analysed CCTV footage and other evidence, and have identified five people, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Joel Davis said. Prima facie, the police have evidence against three juveniles and another 18-year-old person, Davis said. One of the arrested accused has been identified as Saduddin Malik (18) of Uppalguda.

The girl had attended a party at the Amnesia & Insomnia pub in Jubilee Hills, hosted by two of her friends. At the pub, she met a group of boys who are the suspects in the rape case.

“The girl could not reveal their names or any identity, she gave only one name and said there were five of them. Based on her statement, CCTV, etc., we have identified five accused. Two of them are adults, three are juveniles (16 to 17),” the DCP said.

Police teams are on the job of apprehending the other accused, and they will be apprehended within 48 hours, he said. A juvenile allegedly involved in the case could not be apprehended as it was night time. He will be picked up during daytime on Saturday, the official said. One of the juveniles is the son of a prominent person, he added.

Replying to a query, the police official said the son of an MLA was not among the five accused as per available evidence. The investigation would continue and further action would be taken accordingly, he said.

“We found that prima facie the pub had advertised a day time party with no alcohol or smoking. Whether there were violations and the pub had served liquor (to minors) we are yet to investigate,” he added.

The issue assumed political colour, with the opposition BJP alleging the involvement of ruling TRS and AIMIM leaders in the matter and taking exception to an alleged delay in arresting the accused.

Raising slogans against the police and others, BJP activists held a dharna at the Jubilee Hills police station in the city, demanding expeditious action.

TRS working president and state minister K T Rama Rao expressed shock over the news of rape of the minor and urged Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and the police to take immediate and stern action in the matter.

"Outraged & shocked with the news of the rape of a minor in Hyderabad. Request HM @mahmoodalitrs Garu @TelanganaDGP Garu and @CPHydCity to take immediate & stern action. Please don't spare anyone involved irrespective of their statuses or affiliations," Rama Rao tweeted.

Responding to his tweet, Home Minister Ali said strict action would be taken against the offenders irrespective of their background.

"Sure @KTRTRS sir. It is a ghastly incident. Strong action will be taken against all the offenders, irrespective of their background. @TelanganaDGP & @CPHydCity have already been directed to make out efforts & arrest all the accused at the earliest & take strong action as per law," he tweeted.

