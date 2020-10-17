In August, Tollywood star Rana Daggubati married his fiancÃ© Miheeka Bajaj in a close-knit wedding ceremony organised at the Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. The ceremony took place with less than 50 people in attendance.



On Saturday, Miheeka posted a picture of herself and Rana Daggubati holidaying at a beach on her social media. The caption read, "Just because @ranadaggubati".

Miheeka and Rana first met in Mumbai at a Bollywood party, where they hit it off instantly since they already shared the same friend circle. In the month of May, Rana took to social media to introduce Mihika as his girlfriend to fans. He shared a photo of the two of them with the caption, "She said yes (sic)."On the work front, Rana is waiting to resume shooting for his upcoming film, Viraata Parvam, directed by Venu Udugula. Rana also has the trilingual Aranya / Kadan / Haathi Mere Saathi in his kitty in which he plays a mahout. This Prabhu Solomon directorial is being made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi respectively. Rana Daggubati, who plays a mahout in the film, will be seen in all three versions of the film along with Zoya Hussein and Kalki Koechlin. Vishnu Vishal will be a part of the Tamil and Telugu versions, and Pulkit Samrat of Fukrey fame will be seen in the Hindi version. The films were supposed to release in April earlier this year, but the release has been postponed due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown.Contrary to rumours, Aranya wonâ€™t be a remake of the classic original. The only similarity between the two films, according to a source from the filmâ€™s unit, will be the bond between elephants and humans. Before joining the sets, Rana spent around two weeks with elephants in Thailand, and shed 15 kilos to play this part.This trilingual project is bankrolled by Inder Singh Bariya, Omshankar Bhagat, Ajay Rai and Sushil Tirwadkar under the banner Trinity Pictures. Shantanu Moitra is the music composer for this film, with sound designing done by the Oscar-winning sound engineer Resul Pookutty.Rana Daggubatiâ€™s next film in the pipeline is a supernatural action-adventure. Reports from Tollywood confirm that the star will be collaborating with director Milind Rau of Gruham fame for this yet-to-be-titled film.