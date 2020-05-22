Migrant worker's family allegedly kill themselves over financial distress in Telangana

Police said the bodies of the four members were found in an agricultural well.

news Migrant Workers

Bodies of four members of a migrant family from West Bengal were found in an agricultural well at Gorrekunta village in Geesugonda mandal of Warangal (Rural) district on Thursday. Police suspect the family to have killed themselves over financial distress brought about by the lockdown.

Musa, his wife Nisha, their two-year-old daughter and a relative Bushra Khatun, have been identified as the deceased. They were residing at a rented house at Kareemabad. Police said the family had been working at a rice mill for close to 20 years and since lockdown began, they were living in a single room inside the mill. Due to lack of work at the mill, the family had taken up work at a gunny bag manufacturing unit at Gorrekunta village.

Geesugonda Inspector G Shiva Ramaiah told The New Indian Express that the family may have been under financial stress due to the lockdown and could have taken the extreme step. Police retrieved the body from the well and used sniffer dogs and deployed the forensic team to inspect the scene. The bodies were shifted to MGM hospital for post-mortem.

Deccan Chronicle reported the police as saying that the body did not show any signs of injuries.

The police have registered a case under section 174 of CrPc for suspicious death and are still investigating the case.

A week ago on Saturday, a truck carrying more than 60 migrant workers from Hyderabad fell off the National Highway 44 in Nirmal district, Telangana. The vehicle hit the railing of the road and fell sideways. In the incident, 19 people suffered injuries like fractured bones, while others suffered mild injuries, police said. The vehicle was going to Bihar.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers:

Telangana

Telangana government suicide prevention toll free no - 104

Roshni- 040-66202000, 6620200SEVA- 09441778290, 040 - 27504682 (between 9 AM and 7 PM)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention Helpline No. 78930-78930

Roshni Helpline 1: 9166202000 Helpline 2: 9127848584

Tamil Nadu

State health department suicide helpline number - 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in TN

Karnataka

Sahai: 24-hour helpline numbers: 080- 65000111, 080-65000222

Kerala

Maithri helpline - 0484-2540530

Chaithram helpline: 0484-2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.