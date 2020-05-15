Migrant worker walks from Hyderabad to MP pulling pregnant wife, kid on makeshift cart

The couple’s 17-day journey finally ended on Thursday after they reached Lanjhi in Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh.

Like hundreds of migrant workers across the country, Ramu Ghormore, his wife Dhanvantri Bai and their two-year-old daughter, too, decided to head back to their home state as they no longer had work. Two weeks ago, the migrant workers in Hyderabad embarked on the journey to their native in Madhya Pradesh, on foot, as they could not find any means of transportation.

However, mid-way, Dhanvantri Bai could no longer walk, as she was pregnant. But soon, they continued their journey, with Ramu pulling his pregnant wife and their daughter on a makeshift wooden cart.

They finally reached his home on Thursday, an official from the Madhya Pradesh government said. Their 17-day arduous journey, during which they claimed to cover a distance of around 700 kms, finally ended on Thursday after they reached Lanjhi in Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDPO) Lanjhi, Nitesh Bhargava, said that the family was spotted on the MP-Maharashtra border on Thursday, after which arrangements were made for their remaining journey home.

Sharing their ordeal with PTI, 32-year-old Ramu said, "We worked as labourers in Hyderabad under a contractor. After the lockdown came into force, there was no work at the site. As our source of income stopped, we started facing difficulties in arranging even two meals a day.

"We then sought help from some people and requested them to make arrangements for the travel to our native place. However, nothing happened for a long time," he said.

"As there was no solution in sight, we decided to start our journey on foot till our village in Lanjhi with my daughter Anuragini in my arms. However, after some distance, my wife was unable to walk further.”

He, however, soon found a solution: “ I then created a handcart with the help of bamboo and other locally-made material, including wheels and a lever made of a tube to pull it.”

When they reached Rajegaon on Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border, the authorities stopped them and enquired about them, when the couple shared their story.

SDPO Bhargava said that as per Ramu’s account, he walked around 700 kms for 17 days with his family.

After they reached the Madhya Pradesh border, they were provided with food.

"A private vehicle was arranged for them, to take them to their home in Kunde village in the district, which is about 18 km away from the border," Bhargava said.

Madhya Pradesh: A man wheeled his daughter & pregnant wife for most part of the journey from Hyderabad to Balaghat district on a makeshift wooden cart. His wife says, "We reached Hyderabad on March 17. When we ran out of money & food, my husband made the cart & we left the city". pic.twitter.com/mrlDsxZenn — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2020

A police official said that besides this family, nearly 400 other labourers also reached Rajegaon from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on foot.

"They were medically examined, provided food and painkillers. They were later sent to their destinations," he said.

