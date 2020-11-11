Migrant worker from Tamil Nadu killed in Kerala allegedly by his roommates

A migrant labourer was killed in Perumbavoor area of Ernakulam district on Tuesday night. Thirty five year old Thiruvizhamani from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu was allegedly murdered by his friends, who hit his head with a spade following a clash while they were drinking. Two of his friends, Barath and Raja, were taken into custody by the police immediately after the murder. Both the accused are natives of Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu.

Mani was staying in Millumpadi area of Perumbavoor with few of his friends, in a rented house. According to the police, Mani and friends were inebriated on Tuesday night, and they had a clash. A few of their neighbors informed the police after hearing noises and screams from the house. When the police arrived at the spot, Mani was lying on his bed, in a pool of blood. He was already dead.

Perumbavoor is a place where a large number of migrant labourers work and live. Most of them work for the plywood factories there.

In August, a migrant worker from Odisha murdered his wife and then killed himself. The couple were employees at a plywood factory nearby.

Also, five months ago, a decomposed body was found in the chimney of a plywood company in Perumbavoor. Police suspected that the deceased was a 22-year-old man from Assam who had gone missing. Police have also identified two suspects in the case, and are waiting for permission to conduct polygraph tests to get more evidence.

