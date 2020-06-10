Microsoft venture fund M12 opens office in India to pursue investment opportunities

Microsoft venture fund M12 on Wednesday announced it has opened its office in Bengaluru to pursue investment opportunities, focusing on B2B software startups in applied AI, business applications, infrastructure, security and vanguard technologies.

M12, that arrived in the country in February last year, aims to invest in disruptive enterprise software startups in the Series A through C funding stages, targeting both local and cross-border solutions.

"We see the greatest hurdles in a startup's journey as they scale from local success to global challengers, and then again when they go on to become category leaders. M12 is proud to be co-located in the region, and to bring experience and resources that will help startups successfully navigate these inflection points," said Abhi Kumar, India Lead for M12.

The introduction of M12 (formerly known as Microsoft Ventures) in is creating new value for startups, VCs and the company itself to maintain the pace and direction of innovation.

The company said that local presence is a step forward in M12's long-term commitment to the Indian startup ecosystem.

The Bengaluru office joins an M12 network that includes San Francisco, Seattle, London, and Tel Aviv.

M12 current portfolio in India includes category leaders such as Innovaccer and FarEye.

Post-investment, the startups in M12's portfolio can elect to work with the fund's Portfolio Development team, which is dedicated to unlocking growth opportunities.

Since its global launch in 2016, M12 has invested in 90 companies.