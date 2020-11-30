Microsoft Teams will stop working on Internet Explorer 11 from Nov 30

Microsoft had earlier announced that Microsoft 365 apps and services will stop supporting Internet Explorer 11 by August 2021.

Microsoft Teams will no longer offer support for Internet Explorer 11 (IE 11) and will stop working on this browser from Monday, November 30. The company had earlier announced that Microsoft 365 apps and services will no longer support Internet Explorer 11 in August.

The web-based version of Microsoft Teams will stop working on the browser, and this seems to be an attempt to get users to move to the newer Microsoft Edge. Edge will support Microsoft 365 apps and the company says it will enable “better, more innovative online experiences”.

In August, Microsoft had announced that Microsoft 365 apps and services will stop supporting Internet Explorer 11 by August 2021. As part of the shift, Microsoft Teams is the first app to drop support for the browser.

“Additionally, we will be ending support for the legacy version of the Microsoft Edge desktop app on March 9, 2021, in favor of the new Microsoft Edge. This means that the legacy version of the desktop app will no longer receive security updates,” the company had said in a statement.

Microsoft had stated that the recommended browser for Microsoft 365 apps and services is the new Microsoft Edge.

“Microsoft will continue to support Internet Explorer 11. Internet Explorer is a component of the Windows operating system and follows the Lifecycle Policy for the product on which it is installed. For customers using IE 11 to access Microsoft 365 apps and services, or using the legacy version of Microsoft Edge, support options are available to help transition to the new Microsoft Edge.

From August 2021, IE 11 users who use Microsoft 365 apps and services, will have to switch to Microsoft Edge for continued support. "For customers using IE 11 to access Microsoft 365 apps and services, or using the legacy version of Microsoft Edge, support options are available to help transition to the new Microsoft Edge," Microsoft had stated earlier.