Micro-containment zones in Bengaluru rise to 141: Mahadevapura has most

Authorities have taken stringent measures of sealing down residences and apartment complexes where multiple cases have been reported.

The number of micro-containment zones in Bengaluru has risen to 141, at least 40 more than last week, according to data put out by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). There were less than 100 micro-containment zones till last week. Authorities have taken stringent measures of sealing down residences and apartment complexes in areas where three or more positive cases have been found reported in close proximity. An area where there are three positive cases in a 100 m radius is designated as a micro-containment zone.

According to BBMP, the spread of infection is more in Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and West divisions of Bengaluru. Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones house several software parks, including International Tech Park (ITPB) and houses the IT crowd. The most number of micro-containment zones are in Mahadevpura at 43, followed by Bengaluru East (34). Bommannahalli has 27, Bengaluru South has 13, Yelahanka 11, RR Nagara 7, Bengaluru West 5 and there are 2 micro-containment zones in Dasarahalli.

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the wards that have reported more than 8 cases over the past ten days are Begur (10), Hagadur (8), RR Nagar (8), Basavapura (7), Hoodi (6), Kadugodi (6), Sanjaynagar (5) and KR Puram (5).

Bengaluru saw 477 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, August 3, taking the number of confirmed cases to 12,28,515. A total of 154 were discharged from the hospitals and so far 12,03,636 Covid patients returned home after being discharged in Bengaluru. Seven deaths were reported from Bengaluru taking the death toll to 15,892. There are 8,986 active cases in the city, according to the health bulletin.

The BBMP and the police department have enforced stringent restrictions on movement in Bengaluru. A night curfew is in place between 10 pm and 5 am and BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has already issued warnings of legal action against those who wander in the nights. Teams comprising both police and BBMP have been formed to ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 guidelines in malls, marketplaces and crowded areas. Wherever there are violations, these teams have been directed to reach and take action.