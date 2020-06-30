MHA issues guidelines for Unlock 2: Full details

Domestic flights and passenger trains have already been allowed in a limited manner.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued guidelines for the second phase of lifting the coronavirus-induced lockdown, termed 'Unlock 2'.

The guidelines are for the opening up of activities in a phased manner outside containment zones across the country till July 31. States and Union Territories, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain activities outside the containment zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary.

The Unlock 2.0 phase will see the further expansion of domestic flights and passenger trains, which had been allowed in a limited manner under Unlock 1. Inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and vehicles will be allowed. Night curfew, which restricts movement of persons, will remain in place from 10 pm to 5 am.

Activities restricted

In areas outside containment zones, all activities will be permitted, except the following:

i) Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed till July 31, 2020. Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged. Training institutions of the Central and State Governments will be allowed to function from July 15, 2020, for which Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT).

(ii) International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA

(iii) Metro Rail

(iv) Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places

(v) Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations

Dates for re-starting the above activities may be decided separately and necessary SOPs shall be issued for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Night curfew

Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am throughout the country, except for essential activities, including operation of industrial units in multiple shifts, movement of persons and goods on National and State Highway, loading and unloading of cargo and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes. Local authorities shall issue orders in the entire area of their jurisdiction under appropriate provisions of law, such as under Section 144 of CrPC, and ensure strict compliance.

Lockdown limited to containment zones

(i) Lockdown shall continue to remain in force in the Containment Zones till July 31, 2020

(ii) Containment Zones will be demarcated by the District authorities after taking into consideration the guidelines of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MOHFW) with the objective of effectively breaking the chain of transmission. These Containment Zones will be notified on the website by the respective District Collectors and by the States and UTs and information will be shared with MOHFW.

(iii) In the Containment Zones, only essential activities will be allowed. There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services. In the Containment Zones, there shall be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions, as required. Guidelines of MoHFW shall be effectively implemented for the above purpose.

(iv) Activities in the Containment Zones shall be monitored strictly by the State/ UT authorities, and the guidelines relating to containment measures in these zones shall be strictly implemented.

(v) States/ UTs may also identify Buffer Zones outside the containment zones, where new cases are more likely to occur. Within the buffer zones, restrictions as considered necessary may be put in place by the District authorities.

However, there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods including those for cross land-border trade under Treaties with neighbouring countries. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

Movement of persons with SOPs

Movement by passenger trains and Shramik special trains; domestic passenger air travel; movement of Indian Nationals stranded outside the country and of specified persons to travel abroad; evacuation of foreign nationals; and sign-on and sign-off of Indian seafarers will continue to be regulated as per SOPs issued.

Protection of vulnerable persons

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes.

Other directives on COVID-19 management

The National directives issued for COVID-19 Management shall continue to be followed throughout the country.

The advise on the use of face coverings, physical distancing at shops, and regulate gatherings. Spitting in public places is punishable. Consumption of liquor, paan, guthka, tobacco etc in public places is prohibited.

As far as possible the practice of working from home should be followed. Staggering of work/ business hours will be followed in offices, workplaces, shops, markets, and industrial and commercial establishments.

Provision for thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitiser will be made at all entry and exit points and common areas. Frequent sanitisation of the entire workplace, common facilities and all points which come into human contact e.g. door handles etc. will be ensured, including between shifts.

All persons in charge of workplaces will ensure adequate distance between workers, adequate gap between shifts, staggering the lunch break of staff, etc.

Use of Aarogya Setu

“Aarogya Setu enables easy identification of potential risk of infection, and thus acts as a shield for individuals and the community. With a view to ensuring safety in offices and workplaces, employers on best effort basis should ensure that Aarogya Setu is installed by all employees having compatible mobile phones. District authorities may invite individuals to install the Aarogya Setu application on compatible mobile phones and regularly update their health status on the app. This will facilitate timely provision of medical attention to those individuals who are at risk,” the government has said.

Strict enforcement of the guidelines

(i) State/ UT Governments shall not dilute these guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in any manner.

(ii) All the District Magistrates shall strictly enforce the above measures.

Penal provisions

Any penson violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, and other legal provisions as applicable.