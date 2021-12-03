MGM Healthcare Organises breast cancer screening & awareness camp for Greater Chennai policewomen

Over 450 policewomen have registered for the breast screening and awareness camp

Incidence of breast cancer are rising in India and to promote the importance of early detection of breast cancer among women, MGM Healthcare today undertook a public health initiative by screening policewomen above 40 years of age from the Greater Chennai Police force, Tamil Nadu. There are over 450 policewomen who have registered for the breast screening and awareness camp. It was inaugurated by Additional Police Commissioner Dr J Loganathan, IPS.

T P Chatram inspector, Ms. E Rajeswari who recently rescued a delinquent from the Kilpauk cemetery set yet another example by getting the mammogram done first to drive home the importance of breast cancer screening.

Dr Veda Padma Priya S, a Senior Consultant, Breast Oncology from the Department of Surgical Oncology, MGM Healthcare said, “Breast cancer is the most common cancer amongst women all over the world. Also Chennai has the highest incidence of breast cancer in India. A yearly mammogram helps detect the disease much earlier than it becomes symptomatic. Earlier the detection better the outcomes.”

“Every woman must practice monthly breast self-examination and get familiar with signs and symptoms beforehand. There is a baseline risk for every woman to contract breast cancer and hence adopting healthy lifestyle and screening practices is the need of the hour”, she added.

Harish Manian, CEO, MGM Healthcare said, “One in twenty-eight Indian women is likely to develop breast cancer during her lifetime. Early diagnosis is the key factor for surviving breast cancer. Lack of awareness is the reason that more than 50% of cases are diagnosed in the late stages resulting even in death. In India, policewomen are remembered for their endeavours in contributing to the wellness of the society. We take this opportunity to render our services to these exceptional officers and help undertake this particular screening camp for policewomen.Through this initiative we want more and more women from all walks of life to undergo breast cancer screening on a periodic basis.”