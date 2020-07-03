Memes galore after Twitter user points out JioMeet is ‘replica’ of rival Zoom

Some even questioned why a company as large as Reliance Industries didn’t innovate for its video conferencing app.

Taking on Zoom, Google Meet and other major video conferencing apps, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has officially announced the launch of JioMeet. While the official announcement from the company came late Thursday night, the app has been around for around two months now. Reliance first disclosed JioMeet when it announced its quarterly results on April 30.

However, hours into the formal announcement, a Twitter user pointed out that JioMeet is the exact replica of its biggest rival Zoom.

Shrinivas pointed out that right from the landing page, JioMeet looks exactly like Zoom. The Meetings page, the process to join a meeting, schedule one, the user’s profile page, the About page and the contacts – the user interface of both apps looks strikingly similar, barring a few minor differences. Some of the minor differences also include the shape of the icons and the font.

Shrinivas’ Twitter thread soon went viral and in no time JioMeet became the butt of many jokes for allegedly copying Zoom. Some even questioned why a company as large as Reliance Industries didn’t innovate for its video conferencing app.

“So, @reliancejio launched a new video calling app. I really like how Indian brands and apps are gaining popularity and challenging foreign brands. But I and most Indians would have been happier if it was a new app rather than a copy paste,” one Twitter user said.

JioMeet has already been downloaded over 10,000 times from Google Play Store.

According to the JioMeet description on Google Play Store, the application can be used for 1:1 video calls and hosting meetings with up to 100 participants with enterprise-grade host controls. JioMeet offers unlimited meetings per day and each meeting can go uninterrupted up to 24 hours.