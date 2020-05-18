MediaTek announces new Dimensity 820 chip optimised for 5G experiences on smartphones

The Dimensity 820 delivers ultra-fast 5G speeds, and is feature-packed with MediaTek's latest multimedia, AI and imaging innovations, the company says.

Atom Tech Shorts

MediaTek on Monday announced the Dimensity 820 system-on-chip (SoC) which is optimised for premium user experiences. The Dimensity 820 delivers ultra-fast 5G speeds, and is feature-packed with MediaTek's latest multimedia, AI and imaging innovations, the company says.

“Our Dimensity 1000 is already powering impressive flagship 5G devices in a number of markets. With the new Dimensity 820, we’re now making 5G much more accessible,” said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Assistant General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit. “The Dimensity 820 stands out beyond competitors by offering four high-performance Arm Cortex-A76 cores at 2.6GHz within its octa-core CPU, delivering superb performance and responsiveness, among its incredible AI, gaming and photography experiences.”

Dimensity 820 packs high performance Arm Mali G57 GPU graphics plus HyperEngine 2.0 enhancements so users can immerse themselves in the latest mobile games. Brands can embrace support for 120Hz high frame-rate displays, while leading HDR features with MediaTek MiraVision showcases the most vivid visuals in videos and streams, the company says.

MediaTek’s Dimensity 820 integrates a 5G NR (sub-6GHz) modem into this single-chip solution with MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave technologies, including exclusive 5G UltraSave Network Environment Detection and 5G UltraSave OTA Content Awareness, that altogether provides best-in-class energy efficiency, the company claims. The 5G modem design also uses dynamic bandwidth part (BWP) adaption and connected mode discontinuous reception (C-DRX) power-saving technologies.

5G Carrier Aggregation (CA) technology delivers higher average speeds and a seamless handover between two 5G connection areas for the most reliable connectivity on the go, the company adds. The Dimensity 820 also supports dual SIM, dual standby (DSDS) 5G technology for access to the fastest speeds and Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services on both SIMs, the company said.

The company adds that the MediaTek Dimensity 820 includes:

> Dedicated APU 3.0 (AI Processing Unit): MediaTek APU 3.0 provides more powerful AI-camera capabilities so users can capture stunning images and videos at the same time, without any quality loss.

> HyperEngine 2.0 gaming technologies: MediaTek’s HyperEngine 2.0 provides whole smartphone enhancements for gaming. Combined with the chipset’s premium five-core GPU, it delivers a superb gaming experience with optimisations that reduce network latency for smoother gameplay, support faster response times and enhance display quality. HyperEngine 2.0 also intelligently adjusts the CPU, GPU and memory resources to optimise power and performance.

> MediaTek’s Imagiq 5.0: The flagship-class, HDR-native image signal processor (ISP) supports up to four concurrent cameras and up to 80MP sensors, giving brands more design flexibility.

> Multi-frame 4K Video HDR: Easily record stunning 4K HDR video even in bright and dark environments. The chip automatically captures frames at different exposures and intelligently fuses them into a single video stream, all in real-time.

The Dimensity 820 is designed for global sub-6GHz 5G networks in Asia, North America and Europe.