Mathrubhumi News anchor Venu Balakrishnan dismissed after sexual harassment allegation

Mathrubhumi Group MD Shreyams Kumar confirmed that the action was taken following an allegation of sexual harassment.

news Sexual harassment

Noted senior television journalist and the face of Mathrubhumi News’ ‘Super Prime Time’ news debate, Venu Balakrishnan, has been relieved from the channel following a sexual harassment allegation by a woman collegeue. The action comes after it surfaced that Venu allegedly sent inappropriate messages to a woman colleague multiple times. Mathrubhumi Group Managing Director and Rajya Sabha MP Shreyams Kumar confirmed that Venu has been 'discharged from his duties' following allegations of misconduct.

“He has been discharged from duties. The company has zero tolerance towards this,” Shreyams Kumar told TNM. Shreyams Kumar also added that the company took suo motu action against Venu Balakrishnan and that the woman has not filed an official complaint. Mathrubhumi News is a 24-hour television channel run by Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing company Ltd, one of the biggest media organisations in India.

A source from Mathrubhumi News told TNM that the woman allegedly had been receiving messages for sometime and had shared it with her husband. When the messages continued, the couple intervened at one point and the Mathrubhumi News management was informed of the situation. “This is when it was decided to discharge him from his duties. She has not officially filed a complaint,” the source said. TNM has not got the woman’s version yet.

From Sunday, reports had surfaced that the Mathrubhumi News management had suspended Venu as part of an inquiry. Venu Balakrishnan is popular as the presenter of the ‘Super Prime Time’ debate of Mathrubhumi News. Previously, Venu has worked with Reporter TV and other channels.

TNM has reached out for Venu Balakrishnan's reaction, this copy will be updated if we receive one.

