Mass diarrhea and vomiting cases in Alappuzha, officials yet to ascertain cause

Officials suspect water contamination may be a cause, however, initial tests did not confirm the same.

news Health

Several residents of Alappuzha municipality have complained of severe diarrhea and vomiting since June last week. On June 30, around 100 people sought treatment at the Women and Children Hospital, Alappuzha, and General Hospital, Alappuzha, according to The Hindu. Days later, on July 3, another 101 persons took treatment, reports Madhyamam. The next day another 45 people had complained of diarrhea and vomiting, according to a Manorama report. Authorities, however, are yet to identify the cause for the mass diarrhea and vomiting cases.

A meeting has been called by the municipality on Monday to discuss the issue. Representatives of the Municipality, Health Department and water authority will take part in the meeting. As per reports, apart from government hospitals many residents are seeking treatment in private hospitals in the district. Most of the patients are children and some have been hospitalised. Most presenting with diarrhea and vomiting have been treated as outpatients. However, among children the symptoms are severe.

Officials suspect water contamination may be a cause. However, initial tests did not confirm the same. As per reports, drinking water supply was temporarily stopped in the municipality some days ago and residents had taken water from private water plants. Authorities will also check the possibility of infection through the water taken from such plants.

Initially, there were reports that meat was causing the diarrhea outbreak. But it was found that people who did not consume meat products also got infected. Authorities said that more tests will be done.

Following the increasing number of cases, a survey was started in the Alappuzha municipality with Asha workers visiting houses to collect data. In wards like Vattayar, Kottangankulangara, many cases are being reported each day. The highest number of cases are being reported from the southern region of the municipality.