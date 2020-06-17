On Thursday, Karnataka is set to hold a 'mask day' event in places across the state to spread awareness among residents to wear masks and maintain physical distancing during the COVID-19 crisis.

An awareness walk will be held at district, taluk, corporation and ward levels to remind residents in the state to follow the national guidelines on the COVID-19 crisis. The walk will be attended by district administration officials, elected representatives and healthcare workers.

"A maximum of 50 people will take part in this walk wearing masks and maintaining distancing. They will spread awareness about the need to wear masks, maintain distancing and sanitising with soap regularly," an order issued by Karnataka Chief Secretary TN Vijay Bhaskar read. Posters and other material will be encouraged for effective communication of the messages.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced on Monday that a group of film actors and athletes from Bengaluru will spread awareness about the need to wear masks by gathering at the Ambedkar statue in Vidhana Soudha.

Yediyurappa stated that an overwhelming majority of coronavirus patients do not exhibit symptoms of the disease and hence, it is important for people to wear masks and maintain distancing.

"Action will be taken against people not wearing masks and this will start with a Rs 100 fine. Wearing masks and maintaining distancing is crucial to saving lives" Yediyurappa had said in a briefing on Tuesday.

The Karnataka High Court on Monday declined a plea questioning norms of mandatory wearing of masks in public and workspaces in the state. The petition had also questioned the restrictions imposed from 9 pm to 5 am as part of the Unlock 1.0 guidelines