Maruti Suzuki unveils festive edition variants of Alto, Celerio and Wagon R

The Festive Edition kits are available at a special price of Rs 25,490/- for Alto, Rs 25,990/- for Celerio and Rs 29,990/- for WagonR.

During the festive season, Maruti Suzuki is offering its customers festival edition variants of three of its best-selling cars; Alto, Celerio and WagonR. These special festive edition variants come with a dynamic accessory kit that offers style and comfort. Meant for the aspirational entry-level buyers, it aims to delight the customers seeking a value-for-money and feature-rich offering to brighten up their festivities.

“Brand Alto, has been the number one selling car since the last 16 consecutive years with 40 lakh happy families. Brand WagonR, which has a strong legacy of 20 years, has consistently featured in the top 10 car models in the country. Celerio has been the category pioneer of Auto Gear Shift technology in India and is one of the most loved cars in this segment,” the company said in a statement.

“Together Alto, Celerio and WagonR have dominated the segment by continuously evolving themselves to cater to the changing demands of the customers and in turn have garnered immense love & appreciation from millions of families across India,” the statement added.

The Festive edition Alto offers enhanced comfort and styling. The Alto festive edition kit features Pioneer touchscreen music system, 6” Kenwood speakers, security system, elegant dual tone seat covers, steering wheel cover and more.

The Festive Edition Celerio, builds further on the driving comfort and modern looks. Featuring Sony double din audio with Bluetooth, stylish seat covers, attractive piano black body side mouldings and designer mats, the Festive Edition Celerio adds an extra dash of style and technology.

The WagonR festive edition boasts of front and rear bumper protectors, front upper grill chrome garnish, side skirts, stylish themed seat covers, interior styling kit and more.

The Festive Edition kits are available at a special price of Rs 25,490/- for Alto, Rs 25,990/- for Celerio and Rs 29,990/- for WagonR and will be fitted at Maruti Suzuki dealerships by trained manpower.