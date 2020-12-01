Maruti Suzuki records 0.4% growth in domestic sales in November, Hyundai up 9.4%

Meanwhile, Tata Motors saw domestic sales of 47,859 units in November 2020, registering a growth of 26% over last year.

India’s largest automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday reported a growth of 1.7% in its overall sales during November 2020 on a year-on-year basis. The company sold 1,53,223 units of vehicles last month, against 1,50,630 units sold in November 2019.

On a sequential basis, the company sold 1,82,448 units of vehicles in October 2020.

"Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted total sales of 1,53,223 units in November 2020. This is a growth of 1.7 per cent over November 2019. Total sales include domestic sales of 1,38,956 units and 5,263 units for other OEMs. In addition, the company exported 9,004 units in November 2020,” the company said in a statement.

Besides, the company said that manufacturing, sales and service operations continue to take place fully consistent with "all safety requirements for employees and customers”.

Tata Motors saw domestic sales of 47,859 units in November 2020, registering a growth of 26% over last year. Tata Motors sales in the domestic and international market for November 2020 stood at 49,650 vehicles, compared to 41,124 units during November 2019.

As far as passenger vehicles are concerned, Tata Motors sold 21,641 vehicles in November 2020 as compared to 10,400 in the corresponding period last year, recording a growth of 108%.

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said its overall sales including exports slipped during November amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company reported a 2.1% fall in its overall sales to 59,200 units from 60,500 units sold during November 2019.

However, it reported a 9.4% rise in its domestic sales to 48,800 units from 44,600 units sold during the corresponding month of the previous year. But exports fell by 34.6% to 10,400 units from 15,900 units shipped out during November 2019.

"The recently introduced all-new i20 has helped carry forward the festive momentum even in the post Diwali period for HMIL and facilitated a sales growth of 9.4 per cent in November 2020 over same period last year," said Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) registered 24% growth in overall passenger vehicle sales at 18,212 units in November, while farm equipment sales saw 56% jump at 32,726 units. "Witnessed double-digit growth in pick-ups while small commercial vehicle brands continue to see strong demand in rural and urban markets,” the company said in a statement. The company added that demand for farm equipment remains robust, and rural sentiment remains positive.

Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland Ltd on Tuesday said it had sold 10,659 units last month, logging 5% growth over previous year corresponding period. In a statement, the company said it closed last month selling 10,659 units up from 10,175 units sold during November 2019.

Cumulatively this fiscal, the company has sold 43,895 units last month down from 88,581 units sold in Nov 2019.

Two-wheeler and commercial vehicle manufacturer Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported a 5% growth in total sales during November on a year-on-year basis. According to the company, total sales during the month under review grew to 4,22,240 units from 4,03,223 units sold during the corresponding month of 2019.

However, Bajaj Auto's total domestic sales declined. It stood at 1,98,933 units — down 4 per cent — from 2,07,775 units sold in November last year.

The company's overall exports zoomed by 14 per cent to 2,23,307 units from 1,95,448 units shipped out during the like month of 2019.

TVS Motor recorded 21% growth in overall sales at 3,22,709 units in November 2020. Exports were, however, badly affected due to non-availability of containers on account of cyclone Nivar, the company said in an exchange filing.

With IANS inputs