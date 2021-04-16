Maruti Suzuki hikes price of select models

“The average price increase in Ex Showroom Prices (Delhi) across models is 1.6%,” it said in a regulatory filing.

Money Automobiles

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki, announced that it is increasing the price of select models to offset the impact of rising input costs. “This is to inform you that the Company is increasing the price for select models owing to increase in various input costs. The weighted average price increase in Ex Showroom Prices (Delhi) across models is 1.6%,” it said in a regulatory filing.

The new prices are effective from 16th April, 2021, it added. The price hike will be applicable to all of Maruti’s car models except Celerio and Swift.

Maruti Suzuki had informed in March that it is going to increase the prices of its models citing an increase in input costs. “Over the past year, the cost of company's vehicles has been adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase in April 2021. This price increase shall vary for different models,” it had said.

The company had increased prices in January as well this year, due to rising input costs. Maruti had said at the time that the price changes were up to Rs 34,000 across models, and were effective from January 18, 2021. Maruti had announced at the end of December 2020 that it had become imperative for the company “to pass on some impact of the above additional cost (increase in input cost) to customers through a price increase in January 2021”.

Not just Maruti, most of the major automakers had hiked prices by 3%-4% across categories in January this year. A third round of price increases is expected in Q2 (April-June) on account of rising input costs especially of steel, aluminium, and plastics.