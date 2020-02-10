Maruti Suzuki displays new model of Swift with 32 kmpl mileage at Auto Expo 2020

This is a hybrid model of the Swift, which is already being sold in Japan.

One of the attractions at this year’s Auto Expo 2020 is a hybrid Maruti Swift displayed by Maruti Suzuki India. The impression being given is that Maruti plans to launch this vehicle around this Diwali in India. The model is already being sold in Japan and the company claims this Japanese Swift model gives a mileage of 32Kmpl.

The details being shared by Maruti Suzuki India includes a DualJet K-series engine and a Strong Hybrid build offering a power of 105PS. To understand this concept of a Strong Hybrid, it is explained that the Mild Hybrid SVHS system that the company already has in models like the Ciaz, Ertigo and Baleno can develop only 91PS of power.

The Strong Hybrid is expected to deliver better efficiency and superior driving performance, besides reducing emission. The hybrid system switches automatically to petrol when the charge goes down. The speed of the vehicle will be reduced considerably.

If the company can bring the kind of mileage to the Indian market, it could beat the sales volumes of the regular Swift model that Maruti Suzuki India enjoys now. Even the hybrid cars that Maruti has in India do not offer more than 23Kmpl mileage.

This is not the first motor show that Suzuki has displayed this Swift hybrid model. It was earlier seen at the Indonesian Motor Show in 2018 itself.

The signals emerging from the Japanese company indicate that the Indian arm has stopped manufacturing diesel vehicles and is moving towards electric mobility. The hybrid cars may be just the first step.

With Tata Motors pushing aggressively on the electric mobility space Maruti Suzuki India cannot be found lagging behind.