Maruthi Dasari to direct Ram Pothineni in new film

The film is touted to be a family entertainer.

Flix Tollywood

Director Maruthi Dasari’s last directorial Prati Roju Pandage turned out to be a big hit and he is currently working on his next. Reports are that the director is planning on a family entertainer and may rope in Ram Pothineni to play the lead role. Sources in the know say that Ram is impressed with the family drama that Maruthi has come up and will allot dates soon after completing his current film. The project is still in the initial stages and we can expect an official word soon.

Ram’s last film release was iSmart Shankar, which turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters in Tollywood. The film was directed by Puri Jagannath. Ram Pothineni played the title role in it with Nabha Natesh and Nidhi Agarwal played his heroines. iSmart Shankar had Brahmanandam, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Pavithra Lokesh among others in supporting roles. Mani Sharma composed music for this flick with Raj Thota cranking the camera and Junaid Siddiqui in charge of the editing. Shaik Jonny was the art director of iSmart Shankar with stunts choreographed by Real Satheesh.

The actor is currently busy with Red, which is being directed by Kishore Tirumala and produced by Sravanthi Ravikishore under the banner Sri Sravanthi Movies. This action thriller will have three heroines in the star cast - Nivetha Pethuraj, Malavika Sharma and Amritha Aiyer in the star cast. The technical crew of this flick includes Mani Sharma for music, Sameer Reddy for cinematography and Junaid Siddiqui for editing.

Incidentally, Red is the remake of the hit Tamil film Thadam, which had Arun Vijay in the lead role. This action crime thriller was written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Inder Kumar under the banner Redhan – The Cinema People.