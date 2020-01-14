Maradu demolition was a painful duty: SC

The Supreme Court made the statement on Monday after perusing a report by the Kerala government on the successful demolition of the four luxury apartments in Kochi’s Maradu.

news Maradu flat demolition

The Supreme Court on Monday said its decision to demolish the four high rise apartments in Kochi’s Maradu which violated Coastal Regulation Zone norms was a ‘painful duty’.

A bench comprising of Justice Arun Mishra and MR Shah were reviewing the Kerala government’s report on the successful demolition of the buildings on January 11 and 12, when the Justice Mishra reacted to the incident.

The bench also decided to keep an eye on the case and not dispose it off for the time being. Justice Mishra added that the bench would like to check on the going on in the case, especially while the debris from the demolished apartments is being cleared. Some of the debris had also fallen into the backwaters next to the buildings.

When senior advocate Dushyant Dave appearing for some of the evicted residents asked about legal action against the officials liable for clearing the illegal building projects, Justice Mishra added that ‘something is indeed happening’ in that front.

Dushyant Dave also added that the court’s order to the government to disburse Rs 25 lakh each to the displaced residents came as an interim relief to them.

He also sought the Supreme Court’s permission for the residents to move a competent lower court - such as the Kerala High Court - to initiate legal proceedings for compensation and damages against builders, promoters and government officials responsible for clearing the projects and building the apartments.

According to reports, the residents also want a judicial pronouncement on various issues such as the proportion of liability of various parties - from builders to officials responsible as well as the freezing/de-freezing of accounts and properties of the builders.

The Supreme Court, however, refrained from passing any orders and scheduled the case for hearing on February 10.