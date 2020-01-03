Maradu demolition: Residents call off indefinite strike after minister’s assurance

Residents living near the apartment complexes identified to be demolished in Maradu, have called off their indefinite hunger strike demanding full compensation for possible damage to their houses, on Tuesday.

The residents had launched their strike on Thursday after several houses in the neighbourhood reported cracks in their foundation due to the controlled implosion carried out to demolish the swimming pool.

On Friday, the indefinite hunger strike was called off after Minister for Local Self Government AC Moideen assured the residents that the technical committee overseeing the demolition would look into the concerns raised by them.

The committee would hold a meeting on Friday. According to the Maradu municipal vice chairman, the committee will also discuss residents’ pleas to demolish Jain Coral Cove apartments and Kayaloram first as they are located in less populated areas.

Two apartments - Alpha Serene and H2O, will be demolished on January 11 while Kayaloram and Jain Coral Cove will be demolished on January 12.

According to reports, the Minister for Local Self Government also agreed to consider the residents’ demands for full compensation of possible losses and damage to their property.