Maoist suspected to be involved in Andhra MLA's murder surrenders in Odisha

Police say Jipro Habika was a suspect in the killing of Araku MLA KS Rao and former legislator Siveri Soma in Andhra's Araku valley in September 2018.

A Maoist, carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh on his head and suspected to be involved in the killing of an Andhra Pradesh MLA, surrendered before the police in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Wednesday.

30-year-old Jipro Habika, who had joined the banned outfit CPI(Maoist) in 2012, decided to give up arms after getting disillusioned, Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Rishikesh D Khilari said.

Habika, who carried a reward of Rs 4 lakh announced by the Odisha government, was an area committee member of the outfit's Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) Special Zonal Committee, the police said.

Habika is suspected to be involved in the killing of Araku MLA K Sarveswara Rao and former legislator Siveri Soma in Dungriguda mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Araku valley in September 2018, the police claimed.

On September 23, 2018, the two politicians belonging to the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were surrounded and gunned down allegedly by Maoists near Livitiputtu village, about 15 km from the Odisha border.

The case was later taken over the National Investigation Agency (NIA). In May last year, one of the other accused in the case, Swaroopa, was gunned down in an encounter in Odisha's Koraput district, the authorities had said.

Habika's role is also suspected in the murder of naib sarpanch G Sundar Rao and burning of vehicles in Puteru village in Pottangi police station area in Odisha's Koraput district in December 2016, it said.

He was also involved in exchanges of fire with police and security personnel on various occasions, a police statement said.

Habika, who hails from Narayanpatna area in Odisha's Koraput district, said he was disappointed with senior Maoist leaders. The surrendered Maoist will be rehabilitated, the statement added.

