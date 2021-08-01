Maoist killed in Telangana in alleged exchange of fire with police

A Maoist was killed in an alleged exchange of fire between the police and extremists on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border near Kurnavalli-Bodhanalu in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Sunday morning hours. The exchange of fire between the police and ultras belonging to the Communist Party of India (Maoists) took place in Cherla forests in the district. In view of the call given by CPI (Maoist) to observe Maoist martyrs' week, Telanagna police in the Maoists affected areas intensified the combing operation.

With specific information about the presence of extremists, an alleged anti-Maoist elite force Greyhounds and special police had launched combing operations in the Cherla forest. During the combing operations, the security personnel came face to face with a group of Maoists resulting in a confrontation between the both. An exchange of fire ensued in which a Maoist was killed while others managed to escape taking cover into the deep forests.

"While combing the area the police sighted ten armed Maoists at around 8.15 am. They fired on the police and during the encounter and one of them was killed.There were no casualties on the police side," said Bhadradri Kothagudem District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt adding that Police recovered a 303 rifle from the scene to PTI. The slain Maoist is yet to be identified. According to the reports, the maoist was identified to be a 23-year-old. Meanwhile he was shifted to the government hospital for a post mortem examination.

Following the incident, police further intensified combing operations in the area. Telangana-Chhattisgarh border region has witnessed several encounters between the two sides in recent months. The Maoist outfit has suffered a series of setbacks due to the killings or surrender of its cadres, including some top leaders.

Meanwhile, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the same in the maoist areas, some of the moist leaders have also submitted themselves to the police, as some of them died due to the disease while attaining treatment.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)