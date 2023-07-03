Many Karnataka districts to witness heavy rainfall, IMD issues warning

Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikamagalur, Shivamogga, and Kodagu are expected to witness substantial rainfall starting Monday.

news Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a severe warning for extremely heavy rainfall in coastal and south Interior Karnataka on Tuesday, July 4. Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikamagalur, Shivamogga, and Kodagu are expected to witness substantial rainfall, with occasional episodes of very heavy rainfall starting from Monday.

This weather forecast is expected to benefit agricultural activities in the state, as the sowing process has been hindered by a significant rainfall deficit during the initial monsoon month of June. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) stated that the state received less than half of the normal rainfall for June, recording only 92 mm rainfall compared to the average of 208 mm, resulting in a 56% rainfall deficit. The Malnad districts, situated in the Western Ghats and serving as crucial catchment areas for rivers in the state, experienced even more pronounced scarcity, receiving a mere 102 mm rainfall compared to the normal 384 mm for June, which translates to a two-thirds deficit. Similarly, the coastal districts received 389 mm of rainfall in June, falling short by 55% compared to the average of 873 mm.

Bengaluru will receive light to moderate rain with very likely thunderstorms. Surface winds are likely to be strong at times. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 29 and 20 degree Celsius respectively.