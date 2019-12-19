Many Indian firms say risk of cyber attacks stalling digitalisation progress: Report

Cyber Attack

The study revealed that 95% of organizations have embarked on a digital transformation journey in India.

As hackers evolve new mechanisms to infliterate into systems, 61% Indian enterprises say the risk of cyber attacks is stalling their digitalisation progress, a new report said on Wednesday.

Moreover, 52% of Indian organizations think that cybersecurity is the responsibility of their cloud service provider, said a study by leading cybersecurity firm Forcepoint prepared along with Frost & Sullivan.

However, for those that have begun executing their digital transformation projects, 46% of them have encountered a security incident and 20% didn't conduct breach assessment regularly in the last 12 months.

In fact, only 18% respondents thought about cyber security at the early stages of the digital transformation projects while 70% of organizations think about cyber security only at the latter stages of the projects.

"It's clear that many APAC organizations are on the backfoot when it comes to enterprise cybersecurity in the borderless organization," said Kenny Yeo, Industry Principal, APAC ICT, Frost & Sullivan.

The study found that 69% of Indian organizations are at risk with 44% of them having encountered data breach before and 25% of them not performing any breach assessment in the last 12 months.

Among the biggest group of respondents, BFSI and IT services and BPO emerged as the top sectors to perform regular breach assessment to ensure there was no security incident in the company.

"Adopting a behaviour-centric security approach that focuses on understanding users' behaviour on the network and within applications to identify behavioural anomalies can mitigate cyberattacks before they happen," said Alvin Rodrigues, senior director and security strategist at Forcepoint Asia Pacific.