Many celebs extend support to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry after Oprah interview

Meghan Markle spoke about severing ties with the royal family, racism and having suicidal thoughts.

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey was aired on US broadcaster CBS on Sunday, many celebrities as well as netizens took to Twitter to support and stand in solidarity with the couple. The interview is being called ‘sensational’ and ‘explosive’ by netizens and is also being widely discussed on social media platforms. Meghan Markle spoke about the racism she was subjected to, losing royal protection and even about having suicidal thoughts in the interview.

Meghan, who is expecting her second child, opened up to Oprah that the royal family’s concerns over how dark the baby’s skin would be when she was pregnant with her first child, Archie. In the two-hour CBS primetime special, Oprah asked Meghan whether she ever had suicidal thoughts and Meghan admitted to it. “I thought it would have solved everything for everyone,” said Meghan. When Oprah asked her whether she chose to remain silent or was silenced, she replied, “The latter”.

Following the interview, a galaxy of celebrities, actors, models, co-stars and activists echoed their support for Meghan and Harry.

Popular American tennis player Serena Williams posted a strong message of support. “Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life — and leads by example — with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what it means to truly be noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced,” the post read.

US Vice President Kamala Harris’s niece Meena Harris, who is a lawyer and author by profession, posted a countdown before the interview and also extended her support to Meghan and Harry through tweets. “HAPPY MEGHAN MARKLE APPRECIATION DAY,” her tweet read.

HAPPY MEGHAN MARKLE APPRECIATION DAY — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 7, 2021

American actor Gabrielle Union-Wade, who rose to fame with the drama series Being Mary Jane and also for her appearances in The Birth of a Nation (2016) and Sleepless (2017), among others, posted a throwback photo with Meghan. The actor, who is known for advocating women’s health as well as violence against women, posted a message of encouragement. “We see you, we support you, we got your back," said Gabrielle.

Grammy award-winner Chance the Rapper also jumped in Harry and Meghan’s when the teasers of the Oprah interview with Meghan Markle were aired. He posted an image of a newspaper article, wherein the headline read: ‘Prince Harry is committing the same mistake as his mother.’

It takes a lot of nerve to make this threat... while insinuating... AS A MEMBER OF THE UK PRESS... that Princess Di was the one that made the mistake ‍♂️ https://t.co/EKl59MlbtY — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 7, 2021

“It takes a lot of nerve to make this threat... while insinuating…. AS A MEMBER OF THE UK PRESS... that Princess Di was the one that made the mistake,” his tweet read.

American model Chrissy Teigen, who is also known for being the judge on NBC’s comedy competition Bring The Funny, criticised the media and mentioned that it is very close to the scrutiny she was subjected to by the media. “This Meghan Markle sh*t is hitting too close to home for me. These people won’t stop until she miscarries. F***ing stop it."

this meghan markle shit is hitting too close to home for me. these people won’t stop until she miscarries. fucking stop it. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 5, 2021

Many models, activists and comedians expressed their thoughts about the interview through on social media handles. Sixty-five-year-old actor Leslie Jordan posted an Instagram video about the interview. “We got your back, honey.....we’ve got more Queens than they do,” the caption read.

Here are some of the other tweets:

“There were concerns about how dark his skin might be when he is born.” - #MeghanMarkle on “The Firm’s” colorism expressed over their UNBORN son — Elaine Welteroth (@ElaineWelteroth) March 8, 2021

Meghan is spilling all the tea.. lord Jesus pic.twitter.com/gD7SkvQywI — Skai Jackson (@skaijackson) March 8, 2021

Earlier this week, a report published by UK’s The Times on March 2 claimed that Meghan Markle bullied her royal aides and made them cry. Shortly after, the allegations were denied by a spokesperson who represented Prince Harry and Meghan. The Buckingham Palace responded to the allegations in the teaser, by launching an investigation about bullying accusations made against Meghan.

Meghan’s co-stars as well as colleagues and friends from the web-series Suits tweeted in support of the actor after the allegations were put forth. Patrick J Adams who starred opposite Meghan, posted a long series of tweets on March 5. He spoke about his experience working with her. "Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family,” Adams wrote. He further added, “She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued.” Criticising the royal family, he said, “Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league."

Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

Actor Abigail Spencer, who essayed the role of Dana Scott or Scottie in Suits, took to Instagram to write a heartfelt post about Meghan.

Silver Tree, one of the producers of the legal drama show and also one of Meghan’s close friends, expressed how compassionate and kind Meghan is.

This is Meg. A real person- not a cover story. She is one of my very nearest and dearest. Like all her friends I love her madly.



She is the friend who insists on always hearing the details of your life, your day, your kids life, your kids day, before hers. Always before hers. pic.twitter.com/n7xSR9p3oN — Silver Tree (@silvertree77) March 5, 2021

In an interview with ITV in 2018, too, Meghan Markle had spoken about the difficulties she faced as a "vulnerable" new mum and as a new member of the royal family.

"Not many people have asked if I’m ok ... it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."



Meghan reveals to ITV's @tombradby the intense media spotlight has left her struggling to cope while becoming a mum #HarryAndMeghan https://t.co/Uy21iE6ozJ pic.twitter.com/kZqhZV66OL October 18, 2019

Meghan and Harry cut their ties with the royal family and moved to California in 2020.This is one of the biggest interviews given by members of the British royal family after Harry’s mother, Princess Diana’s 1995 interview, where she spoke about her marital relationship with Prince Charles.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918