Manmohan Singh's condition stable and improving, says AIIMS

Manmohan Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 13 after he complained of weakness following fever.

The condition of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who is admitted to AIIMS, is stable and improving, a hospital official said on Friday, October 15. Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) earlier on the evening of Wednesday, October 13, after he complained of weakness following fever. The 89-year-old former prime minister has been admitted to a private ward in the Cardio-Neuro Centre of the hospital and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik, who has reportedly been Singh's personal physician for years. "His condition is stable and improving," the AIIMS official said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Singh on Thursday evening to enquire about his health. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also met Singh on Thursday and inquired about his health. After Singh was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, several politicians across party lines wished him a speedy recovery, including Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, former Union Minister Ashwani Kumar, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Congress leader Mukul Wasnik, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi and NCP's Nawab Malik.

Responding to rumours and queries over Singhâ€™s health condition, AICC secretary Pranav Jha had said that his condition was stable and he was undergoing routine treatment. "There are some unsubstantiated rumours with regards to former PM, Dr Manmohan Singh ji's health. His condition is stable. He is undergoing routine treatment. We will share any updates as needed. We thank our friends in the media for their concern," had Pranav Jha tweeted.

Earlier in April this year, Singh was admitted to AIIMS due to coronavirus infection. He recovered after suffering from COVID-19 symptoms. He was also admitted to the hospital last year in May after he reportedly complained of chest congestion.