Manju Warrier as Subaida in 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham'

The Mohanlal starrer, directed by Priyadarshan, is a star-studded film with actors from several industries joining the cast.

The character poster of Manju Warrier in the upcoming film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is out and interesting. Sharing the poster online, the actor wrote, “Yet another dream come true! Proud to be part of this marvel in the most awaited "Mohanlal-Priyadarshan" combo!!! Coming soon! #marakkararabikkadalintesimham.”

From the poster, we can make out that Manju Warrier’s character is named Subaida and her role appears to be intense.

Marakkar is directed by award-winning director Priyadarshan. Made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, this film is produced jointly by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T Kuruvilla and CJ Roy under their respective banners Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainment.

It may be noted here that Mohanlal will be seen playing the title role in this film and will have his son Pranav making a cameo appearance. It is a star-studded film that also has Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Siddique, Prabhu Deva, Sudeep, Prabhu, Madhu, Manju Warrier, Paresh Rawal, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal, Suhasini Maniratnam, Nedumudi Venu, Ashok Selvan and others in pivotal roles.

The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Tirru and editor MS Ayyappan Nair. Ronnie Raphael is composing the songs in Marakkar while the background score is being done by Rahul Raj, Ankit Suri, and Lyell Evans Roeder. Sabu Cyril has taken care of the art department and extravagant sets including two massive ships were erected at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, where some very important scenes were canned.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is based on the true-life of Kunjali Marakkar IV. It will have extensive sea warfare sequences which will be its highlight.

Meanwhile, Manju Warrier has been roped in to play the female lead in Mammootty's The Priest, which is being directed by debutant Jofin T Chacko. Incidentally, this is the first time Mammootty and Manju Warrier are sharing screen space despite being in the film industry for decades.

