Manju Warrier and Kichcha Sudeep share mutual admiration on social media

The two, along with Sudeep’s wife Priya, recently met up.

Recently, Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep and his wife Priya Ramakrishnan met with Mollywood actor Manju Warrier. The three of them took to social media to share their mutual admiration for each other.

Priya Ramakrishnan tweeted: “Had the honour of spending some time with this actor par excellence...and she’s a lady of grace and poise… Big hugs @ManjuWarrier4.”

Manju Warrier quote-tweeted Priya’s tweet, adding: “Was an absolute pleasure meeting you too Priya! @iampriya06 And such an honour spending some time with you and Sudeep Sir! @KicchaSudeep.”

To this, Sudeep replied, “Pleasure indeed mam @ManjuWarrier4 .. always admired you for ur work. Happy to have met a person of simplicity and elegance. Until nxt time,,,”

At present, both Sudeep as well as Manju Warrier are busy with their respective assignments. Sudeep’s current project in the making is Phantom, which is directed by Anup Bhandari. Manjunath Gowda, a close associate of Sudeep, is producing the film under his banner. While Sudeep plays the lead character Vikranth Rona, Nirup Bhandari will be seen as the character Sanjeev Gambhira and Neetha Ashok as Aparna Ballal aka Panna. Interestingly, Anup also has another film lined up with Sudeep.



While the shooting of Phantom is on, Sudeep’s fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Kotigobba 3. The film was wrapped up in March but its release was postponed due to the pandemic and ensuing lockdown. Arjun Janya is composing music for this venture while Shekar Chandru is handling the camera. Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das are playing the female leads in Kotigobba 3 with Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani in an important role. This film is produced by Surappa Babu under his banner.



Further, reports have emerged that Sudeep had been working on his own directorial during the lockdown, and is keen on taking it further as soon as possible.



Manju Warrier, on the other hand, is waiting for the release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Jack and Jill, which are both delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of her other films, Kayattam and Chathur Mukham, are in the post production mode.



Her other ventures, The Priest, Lalitham Sundaram, Padavettu and Vellirikka Pattanam are in different stages of production.



Padavettu is being bankrolled by actor Sunny Wayne under his banner Sunny Wayne Productions. Liju Krishna is debuting as director Padavettu and has scripted it as well. Music composer Govind Vasantha has been roped in to compose music for this flick.



Lalitham Sundaram, which is directed by her brother Madhu Warrier, has Manju Warrier in the lead along with Biju Menon. Manju Warrier plays an entrepreneur in this flick. The director has roped in P Sukumar to work the camera, Lijo Paul to do the edits and Bijibal to compose the tunes. The project is scripted by Pramod Mohan. Lalitham Sundaram is being bankrolled jointly by Manju Warrier Productions and Century Films.



The star’s other project in the pipeline is The Priest, which is directed by Jofin T Chacko. Anto Joseph is bankrolling the film under his banner in association with filmmaker B Unni Krishnan. Incidentally, this is the first time Mammootty and Manju Warrier are sharing the screen space. Besides Manju Warrier, The Priest will also have Nikhila Vimal in an important role.

