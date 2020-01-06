Manju Mandavya’s ‘Sri Bharatha Baahubali’ to release on Jan 17

Sandalwood

The film will mark the actor-director’s debut as a hero.

Manju Mandavya’s Sri Bharatha Baahubali is gearing up for release on January 17, confirm sources in the know. Manju Mandavya started his career as a director and this film will mark his debut as a hero. The trailer of the film was launched recently and actor Yash recently lent his support for the film via a special video byte.

Manju Mandavya has worked in popular movies like Masterpiece (his directorial debut) and Raja Huli (in a supporting role). Masterpiece, starring Yash, established Manju as a bankable director. He has also acted in several films and written the script for many.

Produced by Aishvarya Film Productions, Sri Bharatha Baahubali will also have Chikkanna playing the parallel lead while Sarah Harish will be seen as the female lead.

On his debut as a hero, Manju Mandavya revealed that after getting recognised for his role in Raja Huli, he heard from several of his fans that he should take up village-based roles. In an interview with the New Indian Express earlier, Manju talked about his debut as a hero in this film thus: “That’s when I came up with a script like Sri Bharatha Baahubali, whose theme is humour. I discussed this with Chikkanna, and he was open to the idea. When I started developing the script, I made sure that the story suited my sensibilities. Only then did we go on floors.”

Sri Bharatha Baahubali also features Shreya Shetty, Shruti Prakash, Srinivas Murthy, Achyuth Rao, Bhavya, Prakhyath, Supriya, Amrutha Yadav, Ayank and Pushpa Swamy in the star cast. Besides directing and playing the lead role this flick, Manju Mandavya has written the screenplay, dialogues and song lyrics. The technical crew of this film includes Manikanth Kadri for scoring the music and K Parvez for camera work.

