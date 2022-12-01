Manjima Mohan says she was body-shamed even on the day of her wedding

Flix Kollywood

Actors Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik got married last month in Chennai. Images and videos from the wedding have gone viral on social media. While congratulatory messages and wishes poured in from all quarters, many also body shamed Manjima through their comments on social media.

In an interview with India Today that was published on Wednesday, November 30, Manjima Mohan said that she did not receive such comments on social media alone, but was also subjected to body shaming during her wedding ceremony. She added that such comments do not bother her and that she would lose weight only if her job demands it.

"In fact, even at our wedding, a few people commented about it. I am now comfortable with my body and I know that I can lose weight when I want to. I am into fitness and I am happy with myself. When there is a professional commitment which requires me to lose weight, I’ll definitely do it; I’m not sure why it should affect others,” Manjima said.

Manjima is the daughter of veteran cinematographer Vipin Mohan and dancer Girija. She started her career as a child artist in the 1997 Malayalam film Kaliyoonjal. She made her debut as the female lead with the 2015 movie Oru Vadakkan Selfie. Director Gautham Vasudev Menon’s 2016 film Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada marked her Tamil debut.

Manjima and Gautham teamed up for the first time for the Tamil movie Devarattam, directed by M Muthaiah. As per media reports, the couple began dating in 2019. The couple’s wedding which was held on November 28, saw the attendance of many celebrities including filmmakers Mani Ratnam, Gautham Menon and Aishwarya Rajinikanth, actors Vikram Prabhu, RK Suresh, Sivakumar, Ashok Selvan, Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani among others.