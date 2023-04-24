Mani Ratnam thanks Rajamouli for creating pathway for other filmmakers

“If Baahubali was not made, and not made in two parts, Ponniyin Selvan would not have been made,” Mani Ratnam said at the PS-2 pre-release event held in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Flix Entertainment

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam thanked director SS Rajamouli for creating a pathway through his Baahubali film which was released in two parts. “I said this before and I am saying this again. I want to thank Rajamouli. If Baahubali was not made, and not made in two parts, Ponniyin Selvan would not have been made,” the director said at the PS-2 pre-release event held in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 23.

Mani Ratnam added, “It created the path for me to be able to mount Ponniyin Selvan in two parts. And gave confidence to the entire industry to do a historical. He opened a huge passage for a lot of people and a lot of Indian history to be converted into films.”

The event was attended by producer Dil Raju and Ramajogaiah Sastry. The main leads of the film–Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ram, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sobhita Dhulipala also participated in the promotional event.

Speaking at the event, the main leads said they cried as their journey had come to an end. Trisha, however, revealed that they have plans for a holiday together and keep the friendship going.

PS-2 is releasing worldwide on April 28. The first part was released last year in December. Both the parts were shot together.

AR Rahman has composed music for the film while Ravi Varman has done the cinematography.

National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani is in charge of production design, while Sreekar Prasad is handling its editing. The two-part film is one of the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country. The screenplay for Ponniyin Selvan has been written by Mani Ratnam along with writers Jeyamohan and Kumaravel. The story of the second instalment will continue from the point where Arunmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi) is shown to be drowning.