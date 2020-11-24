Mangaluru man hacked while riding two-wheeler, hospitalised

Police suspect that the miscreants were also involved in a similar attack on the man’s father-in-law recently.

news Crime

A horrific murder attempt was made in Karnataka’s Mangaluru on Monday night, where two men on a motorbike hacked a resident of Kadri with a sword while he was riding his two-wheeler.

At around 9 pm on Monday, 30-year-old Noushad and his wife were riding back home when he was attacked by two men on a bike.

The Kadri Police told TNM that Noushad was intercepted by two men on a bike, who began riding next to his vehicle. The pillion rider allegedly hacked at Noushad with a sword on his torso and arms. When people began gathering, the attackers allegedly sped away.

Noushad was admitted to Unity Hospital in Mangaluru, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Kadri Police said that Noushad ’s father-in-law was also attacked by miscreants on November 15. Noushad’s father-in-law Abdul Aziz, a member of the Kandavara Masjid’s committee, was attacked with machetes in Gurapur on November 15. He too was rushed to a private hospital, where he underwent treatment and is now recovering at home.

Police suspect that the miscreants who were involved in the attack on Abdul Aziz are the ones who attacked Noushad. “Abdul Aziz and a few locals were fighting over membership to the masjid’s committee. There was also a feud with locals over Abdul Aziz demanding money back from people he had loaned it to. We are still investigating the case,” the Kadri Police said.

The Kadri Police have registered a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. Police said that Noushad’s statement would be recorded once he is out of the ICU.