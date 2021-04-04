Mangaluru boy allegedly killed by friend, cops say they fought over online game

According to the Mangaluru police the boy was killed when his 17-year-old friend smashed his head with a boulder.

news Crime

On Sunday morning, the body of a 12-year-old boy was found on KC Road in Mangaluru’s Ullal area. He had been missing since Saturday evening and his parents had been looking for him.

According to the Mangaluru police, the boy was allegedly killed by his 17-year-old friend. And a case has been registered against the friend in Ullal Police Station. The investigating officer, a police inspector of the station, who spoke to TNM said that the two had fought over an online game. “The 17-year-old assailant was friends with the victim. The two were playing an online game on KC Road near the site of the crime. They were teasing each other over their losses. The older boy grew enraged and smashed his friend’s head with a boulder. After that, the assailant returned to his home,” the officer said.

He further added that the victim’s parents had started to look for the boy as he did not return home on Saturday. On Sunday morning, they approached the police and after that, the police began a search for him. During the search, they found the body.

The officer further said, “When we began the probe, we summoned the friend to the police station. During the interrogation, he confessed to having killed the boy in a fit of rage. We have booked him under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (Punishment for murder). The assailant will be produced in a Juvenile Court.”

Further investigations are underway according to the officer.

Similar incidents of friends falling out over online games and resulting in death have been reported earlier. Last year, in August, a Jammu boy was allegedly killed by his peers after an altercation over the now-banned online game PUBG. Raj Kumar, Bikram Jeet and Rohit Kumar were playing the online game when Daleep Raj objected and asked them not to make noise. Later, Daleep was reportedly attacked by the three with a wooden log and he died on the spot, the officials had told the media.