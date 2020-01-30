Man shouting anti-Jamia slogans opens fire near University, one student injured

Jamia students were marching to Raj Ghat in protest against CAA and NRC on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary when the incident happened.

news Crime

A man shouting slogans against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia who were protesting against the CAA and NRC opened fire in New Delhi near Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday, injuring one student. The gunman - identified as 31-year-old Gopal - has been apprehended by the police.

Students of Jamia were marching to Raj Ghat in protest against the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary when the incident took place. The students were near the Holy Family Hospital when a man suddenly appeared in front of them, brandishing a gun, reported to be a 12 bore country made model. He was close to a barricade, with police officials present on both sides. He then reportedly opened fire.

The culprit reportedly said, “Aao dete hain tumko aazadi” (Come, let’s give you freedom.) He was also reportedly shouting, “Hindustan zindabad… Delhi police zindabad.”

One student, identified as a mass communication student studying in Jamia named Shadaab, was shot in the hand and visuals show that he had to climb over the police barricades while he was being taken to the hospital.



PTI photo

A video of the incident shared by multiple news channels shows the gunman brandishing the weapon, while Delhi police appear to watch the incident unfolding from a distance. The man was reportedly finally overpowered and handed over to the police. He has been taken to New Friend’s Colony police station.

Violence broke out last month at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi over anti-CAA protests. There was major outrage over the police using excessive force on the students, throwing tear gas into the university library, and lathi charging the students, which resulted in many of them getting seriously injured.

There have been protests across the country over CAA, with people calling the Act discriminatory as it makes religion a basis for granting Indian citizenship for the first time.

This incident comes days after Minister of State in the Finance Ministry Anurag Thakur delivered an incendiary speech in New Delhi, raising slogans of “Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko.”