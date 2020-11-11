Man shot and stabbed in the chest in Ernakulam, police probe underway

The man has been admitted to a hospital in Kochi, where he is in critical condition.

A man in Kerala’s Ernakulam district was shot and stabbed in the chest by a group of people early on Wednesday morning. The man, identified as Aadhil, a resident of Perumbavoor, incurred serious injuries and is in the intensive care unit in a Kochi hospital.

According to police, the incident happened at around 3 am on Wednesday, at Palakkattuthazham in Perumbavoor. There was, apparently, a scuffle between Aadhil and a group of people. "He was shot right in the chest, and was also stabbed in the chest itself,” said the Perumbavoor police. The number of persons involved in the incident is still unknown.

The police told TNM that the group is absconding, but police have started a probe into the incident. The visuals from the spot showed an abandoned car, with the glass in the front and on the sides shattered. The police also said that a case will be registered for attempted murder.

Meanwhile the officials of the Medical Trust Hospital in Kochi, where Aadhil has been admitted, said that his condition is serious and that he is in critical care. He is undergoing a surgery presently, the officials said. They added that it was Aadhil's family members who brought him to the hospital.

If this was an incident of gang violence, it would not be the first this year. In March, the Ernakulam rural police had nabbed a group of eight members who were allegedly planning to murder a man. Weapons including iron rods and daggers were confiscated from them. Reportedly, the group was from Tamil Nadu, and was laying low around a forest region near Perumbavoor, planning to carry out the attack.

In 2018 in Kochi, a gang had fired gunshots at a salon owned by actor Leena Maria Paul. The attack was carried out by two men who came in on a bike. No one was injured in the attack, however. Reportedly, gangster Ravi Pujari was one of the people named as an accused in the case. The case was recently transferred to Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for investigation, in August.

