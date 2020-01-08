Man’s murder leads to tension in Telangana village as relatives go on rampage

Crime

Family members of the deceased vandalised and torched the house of the alleged accused, leading to tension in the village.

Tension prevailed in Golakonda village, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana on Tuesday after a man was stabbed to death. Seeking vengeance, family members of the deceased vandalised and torched the house of the person, who the agitated mob identified as the perpetrator of the crime.

According to reports, on Monday night, the deceased, 38-year-old K Venkat Reddy, a farmer, was ambushed at Siripuram while he was returning home on his bike along with wife Bhagya.

The armed gang included D Parasuram from the same village. Reddy was chased and stabbed to death by Parasuram, reported The New Indian Express.

Reddy's wife ran to the village and alerted her family members and relatives.

Subsequently, police were alerted about the incident. Police took a complaint and shifted the body for postmortem.

Meanwhile, the victim's family members and relatives gathered in large numbers and protested outside Parasuram’s house. Sensing trouble, Parasuram's family fled the village, while the agitated mob went berserk and vandalised their home and then set it ablaze.

The Alair police were informed about the incident and additional police personnel had to be rushed in to disperse the mob. To prevent further violence, police personnel were posted in the village and the situation was brought under control.

Police suspect that the motive behind Reddy’s murder could be an 'affair' between Reddy and Parasuram's wife.

On Tuesday, amidst tight police security, the final rites of Reddy were held.