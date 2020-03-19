Resident of Kodagu tests positive for COVID-19, Section 144 imposed

A resident who returned to India from Saudi Arabia has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Karnataka government on Thursday confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Kodagu district. B Sriramulu, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Department announced that a person who travelled to India from Saudi Arabia has tested positive for the virus. "The person has been isolated and is being treated in a hospital," Sriramulu said on Twitter.

Soon after the announcement was made, Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Joy said that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been imposed in Kodagu. Hotels, lodges, dormitories, and home-stays in the district will remain closed. Tourist spots, which were already closed last week, will continue to remain closed.

This is the first case of COVID-19 to emerge from the hilly Kodagu district. It is the 15th case in the state, including the 11 cases from Bengaluru and 3 from Kalaburagi. Four people have been isolated in a government hospital in Kodagu, as of Wednesday evening.

197 people are currently under home quarantine in Kodagu district after returning to India from abroad. This includes 78 people in Madikeri taluk, 54 people in Virajpet taluk and 55 people in Somwarpet taluk. People travelling through the district's border with Kerala are being screened.

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Joy had ordered the closure of all tourist spots in Kodagu for this week at least. Homestays in the district are also under the scrutiny of the health department.

The Karnataka government on Wednesday decided to extend its partial shutdown in the state till March 31. The shutdown includes the closure of malls, theatres and pubs. It also prohibits mass gatherings, conferences, conventions, fairs, religious and sporting events in the state.

The Karnataka Health Department has constituted a helpline number for queries on COVID-19. The number is 080-46848600. This is in addition to the national helpline number - 1075 - and the state helpline number - 104.