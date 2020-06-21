Man held for allegedly sexually assaulting women in Bengaluru quarantine centre

The incident, which took place on Friday, has been reported from the facility in HSR Layout in Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru police, on Saturday, arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting two women at a COVID-19 institutional quarantine facility.

The incident, which took place on Friday, was reported from the facility in HSR Layout in south Bengaluru and a complaint has been registered against the accused at HSR Layout police station.

The Times of India reported that the accused has been identified as one Shankar alias Jaishankar. His samples have been sent for a COVID-19 test following the allegation. Until the report is out, he will be isolated in a room inside the HSR Layout police station.

The report said that Shankar had returned from Mumbai on Thursday and was taken to HSR Sector 4 government hostel, which has been transformed into a quarantine facility. He is a resident of Subramanyanagar and had travelled to Mumbai to meet a relative in March.

According to the police, Shankar, working as an artisan for an interior design company, has been accused of sexually assaulting a 30-year-old woman near a common bathroom, and soon after this, he allegedly sexually assaulted another woman, a 22-year-old, inside her room.

TOI quoted a policeman saying that Shankar misbehaved with the 30-year-old when both of them were near the common bathroom. Following this, the woman pushed him and fled to her room. When Shankar tried to follow her, he spotted the 22-year-old sleeping in her room and allegedly sexually assaulted her. Two other women in the same room immediately raised the alarm. Two men from another room then caught Shankar.

According to a report by Vartha Bharati, the police have registered a case based on the complaint of the 30-year-old woman. The police complaint stated that the woman had returned from Mumbai and was staying in the hostel for her seven-day quarantine. That report said that Shankar entered the washroom after the woman and locked it from inside but the woman managed to resist him.