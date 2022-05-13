Man hacked to death in Hyderabad's Attapur

Police said that as per a preliminary investigation, a financial dispute between the deceased and the accused is suspected to be the cause behind the crime.

news Crime

A young man was hacked to death by unidentified men on a busy road in Hyderabad's Attapur area. The incident occurred around midnight at Pillar Number 96 of PVNR Expressway which leads to the city’s international airport, under the limits of Langar Houz Police Station late on Wednesday, May 11. The deceased man, identified as Jehangir (22), was travelling in the area when the assailants attacked him with a knife. Jehangir was a resident of Shaheen Nagar in Chandrayangutta area of old city.

On receiving the information, police rushed to the scene and shifted the body to the government-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for autopsy. An investigation team gathered clues from the scene of the offence. Police are also scanning footage from CCTV cameras in the area. Based on this, the police found that there were three attackers, and a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered. The assailants are yet to be apprehended.

Joel Davis, DCP West Zone said, “Earlier in the day (Thursday), the victim and the accused had a fight regarding a financial dispute. Prima facie it looks like the murder was a result of the financial dispute. Three people were involved in the murder and a knife that is used to cut meat was used to hack the victim.”

Earlier, on Tuesday, another murder took place in Hyderabad. The body of a man was found in Lalaguda area of Secunderabad. The victim was identified as Afsar, a resident of Borabanda. The deceased is said to be an accused in a murder which took place in 2017. He was recently released from jail. Police suspect that the accused dumped the body in Lalaguda after killing him at another location. Earlier in January, an auto driver named Rajesh — who was also accused in a 2020 murder case — was attacked and killed in Lalguda. As per The Times of India, four people were held for the murder, who according to the police, were avenging their cousin whom Rajesh had allegedly killed in 2020.