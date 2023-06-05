Man forced to apologise to Siddaramaiahâ€™s poster for calling him â€˜Siddaramullah Khanâ€™

Supporters of the Chief Minister reportedly beat up an individual for â€˜abusingâ€™ Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and made him apologise in front of a poster featuring the CM.

A man in Karnataka was recently compelled to tender his apology for allegedly abusing the Chief Minister of Karnataka and referring to him as â€˜Siddaramullah Khanâ€™. Supporters of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confronted the individual, hit him, and forced him to apologise in front of a poster featuring the CM. A video capturing this incident has since gone viral on various social media platforms.

In the video, a man whose identity remains undisclosed and who had purportedly used abusive language towards the Chief Minister, is confronted by a group of the CMâ€™s supporters, forcing him to retract his derogatory remarks. The group in the video can also be seen slapping the man.

The video of the incident quickly gained traction on social media, drawing widespread attention and sparking debates regarding freedom of speech, political discourse, and the boundaries of expression. While some lauded the actions of the CMâ€™s supporters for holding the individual accountable for his alleged derogatory comments, others expressed concerns about the potential infringement on individual liberties. The authenticity and context of the incident are subject to verification, as the video does not provide a complete understanding of the events leading up to the confrontation. The motives and background of the man involved in the incident also remain unclear. It is not known when and where the confrontation took place.