Man with COVID-19 forced to carry motherâ€™s body in an earthmover in Telangana

The family was denied help for the last rites by relatives and acquaintances as the son had tested positive and there was speculation that the lady had also died of the virus.

A man, infected with COVID-19, was forced to carry the body of his 55-year-old mother for cremation in a JCB earthmover in Telangana. The family was denied help for the last rites by relatives and acquaintances as the son had tested positive for coronavirus and there was speculation that the lady had also died of coronavirus, which led to the fear and stigma. The incident happened in Armoor mandal of Nizamabad district in Telangana on Wednesday.

According to the Deccan Chronicle, the deceased woman, her husband and her two daughters had tested negative for coronavirus. However, the villagers and relatives thought that the lady also succumbed to the virus and did not come forward to help.

With no help forthcoming, the coronavirus-positive man was forced to carry his motherâ€™s body in a JCB earthmover all alone on the streets of Govindpet, while his sisters and aged father stayed at home. The son had tested positive for the coronavirus five days ago and was staying in home isolation, according to media reports.

Deccan Chronicle also mentioned that the incident came to light on Wednesday, when Nizamabad district Collector C Narayana Reddy told officials that last rites of COVID-19 victims should be conducted with due respect. The Collector further said that either the revenue divisional officers or municipal commissioners or relatives must take responsibility for the cremation of COVID-19 victims.

The Collector has also ordered to supply four PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) kits to the four family members to take part in the cremation. The district Collector has also called for formation of committees at the town and village level to look into such issues, to avoid a repeat of such incidents.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana continue to increase. According to the latest information, there are about 3,018 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the state, out of which Nizamabad district recorded 136 new cases on Wednesday.