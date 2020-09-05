Man caught on CCTV in Telangana making pesticide mix to kill his twin daughters

Disappointed about his wife giving birth to twin daughters, a man in Telangana's Narayanpet district tried to poison them by feeding them pesticide.

In a shocking incident in Telangana, the father of new born twins tried to poison them with pesticide as he was upset about his wife giving birth to daughters. The incident was reported in Kosgi village in Narayanpet district of Telangana.



According to the Kosgi police, on September 1, at 6 pm Krishnaveni gave birth to a pair of girls in Balaji nursing home in Kosgi village. Disappointed that she gave birth to two daughters, K Keshavulu, a shepherd, the father of the twins went and bought a pesticide and mixed it in water and fed it to the babies.

A CCTV camera recorded the Keshavulu going to a shop and buying the pesticide. Another camera also captured him mixing the pesticide in a small bottle. It was after this that he went to the hospital and tried to feed the babies the same



Speaking to TNM, SI V Narender said, “Around 7 pm, an hour after the incident, the babies’ grandmother Bharathamma noticed the babies frothing and grew suspicious. She informed the medical staff who rushed to find that pesticide had been given to the babies.”

Infuriated, the father was not only reprimanded but also beaten by those in the hospital. The babies were then referred to another hospital in Mahbubnagar town.



Hearing about the incident, Telangana cabinet minister V Srinivas Goud visited the hospital and assured all help to the family. He said, “A monstrous act has been committed by the father. We are pained to know details about what happened. We assure you stringent action will be taken against the father. Despite laws to control such acts such incidents are happening. We also assure you all help needed from the government.”

“A case has been registered under section 307 IPC and 315 R/W 511 IPC and Keshavulu has been arrested and sent to 14 days judicial remand”, confirmed SI Narender.



The babies who were put on ventilator and were given oxygen following the incident, are now recuperating and doing fine in the hospital.



