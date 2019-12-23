Man allegedly bludgeons wife to death with cricket bat in Andhra after heated argument

Crime

A man allegedly killed his wife with a cricket bat in Andhra Pradesh, after a heated argument between the couple at Narasaraopet, late on Saturday night.

The police said that the couple, Mustafa and Hayataunnisa, stayed at Sai Nagar area in the town and had been married for around 10 years.

Media reports state that Hayatunnisa was a teacher at a government upper primary school at Burnpet, while Mustafa was unemployed.

Police said that Hayatunnisa made repeated attempts to help Mustafa, even taking a loan of Rs 2 lakh to buy a car for her husband, so that he could earn in the travel business. However, he suffered losses, following which he sold the car.

Hayatunnisa then helped him open a clothing store and gave him around Rs 2 lakh, but that business failed as well, media reports stated. Police said that as a result, the relationship became strained and the couple would frequently quarrel.

On Saturday night, an argument broke out, following which Mustafa, in a fit of rage, picked up the cricket bat and allegedly beat Hayatunnisa to death.

While Mustafa initially fled from the scene, he surrendered to the police later on Sunday, and is reported to have confessed to the crime. He has been booked by the Narsaraopet police under Section 302 (Murder) of IPC.

The body of the woman was shifted to the Narasaraopet Government Area Hospital for a post-mortem and the police said that further investigation is ongoing.

Just earlier this year, a similar incident occurred, when, in a macabre act, a man beheaded his wife and then carried her severed head through the streets of Vijayawada.

CCTVs installed in the colony recorded people running in horror on seeing the killer with the severed head. The accused threw the head in a nearby canal and then surrendered at the Satyanarayanapuram police station.

