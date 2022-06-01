Mammootty unveils first look poster of Jeo Baby’s next

‘Sree Dhanya Catering Service’ is helmed by ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ fame Jeo Baby and bankrolled by Mankind Cinemas and Symmetry Cinemas.

Actor Mammootty took to social media on Tuesday, May 31 to unveil the first look poster of The Great Indian Kitchen fame director Jeo Baby’s next. The film has been titled Sree Dhanya Catering Service. It is bankrolled by Mankind Cinemas and Symmetry Cinemas.“Presenting the First Look Poster of Sree Dhanya Catering Service directed by Jeo Baby and produced by Mankind Cinemas and Symmetry Cinemas. Best wishes to the entire team,” Mammootty wrote in his post. Director Jeo Baby also revealed that the shooting for the film has been completed.

Prior to Sree Dhanya Catering Service, Jeo Baby presented the anthology Freedom Fight. He directed the segment Old Age Home, while segments from other directors such as Akhil Anilkumar, Kunjila Mascillamani, Francies Louis and Jithin Issac Thomas were also part of Freedom Fight. The cast of the anthology includes actors Srinda, Kabani, Rohini, Joju George and Rajisha Vijayan, among others.The film started streaming on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform SonyLIV from February 11 this year.

The large technical crew included producers Jomon Jacob, Dijo Augustine, Sajin Raj and Vishnu Rajan. Cinematographers Salu K Thomas, Nikhil S Praveen and Himal Mohan were roped in for different shorts, while Rahul Raj, Mathews Pulickan, Basil CJ, Maathan and Arun Vijay were on board as music composers.

Jeo Baby rose to fame with The Great Indian Kitchen, which won the Kerala State Film Award under several categories including Best Film, Best Sound Design and Best Screenplay. The critically acclaimed film premiered on OTT platform Neestream last year and subsequently on Amazon Prime Video. Starring actors Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu in pivotal roles, The Great Indian kitchen presents a sharp take on the patriarchal setup of Indian households. Jeo Baby has also directed films like Kilometers and Kilometers in 2020 and Kunju Daivam in 2018.